Manasseh Stanislaus wins inaugural #ArthurAllainChallenge

(PRESS RELEASE) – The #ArthurAllainChallenge, an online singing competition initiated by 5 time groovy monarch of St. Lucia Arthur Allain, culminated on Saturday, September 22nd with 99 amazing video entries.

The initiative sought to provide a platform to expose young talented singers across St. Lucia, who were invited to send in a one minute video to Arthur, who further uploaded the videos to his FB page and allowing the fans to decide who the winner would be.

What started out as a simple opportunity for one to record with the groovy monarch at his studio house Major Records, turned into a plethora of amazing prizes being sponsored by fellow business persons.

The winner of the challenge earning the most video reactions was Manasseh Stanislaus of Soufriere. The fans decided the winners of the competition by reacting to each video with a like or similar reaction. One can watch each individual video by typing in their entry number followed by their name into your Facebook search bar.

The top 15 videos of the competition were as follows.

#16 Manasseh Stanislaus – 3159

#32 Tori Elle – 2807

#14 Jesmara Nelson – 2113

#53 Jozzy Smalls – 1985

#8 Steffi Ann St Claire – 1972

#39 Whitney Abysique – 1914

#66 Jaime Rene – 1695

#18 Sherian Martelly – 1692

#67 Moesha Peter – 1547

#11 Classic Man Charles – 1419

#9 Ti-blacks Joseph – 1418

#2 Courtney Nireti James – 1415

#71 Dennisha Valton – 1370

#19 Presley Scotland – 1166

#1 Andreas Francis – 1114

Internationally renowned musician Ronald Boo Hinkson’s contributed by picking one special vocalist in the person of Whitney Abysique, to appear at his Show The World Concert on November 24th at the Sandals Grande.

Arthur Allain’s personal choice to get a free recording at Major Records was Jermain Joseph.

The Prizes for the competition were are as followed:

1st Place

-Recording with Arthur Allain of Major Records SLU

-Song produced by Johann “Yogi” Deterville (engineered by Yannick Plante of Minor Productionz)

-Music video by Kiedel sonny films

-Photoshoot Wavemaker Photography

-Studio equipment from Rafique Alexis (microphone, interface, headphones)

-3 pc mic set from RadioShack St. Lucia

-Cover page feature in the Yo! Magazine

-Free Merchandise package from Button up SLU

-Scholarship at school of music to study music theory compliments Danyl Daniel of F.A.C.E Media Productions

2nd place

-Recording with Vineyard Entertainment

-Photoshoot bex photography

3rd place

-Recording with Horseface Productions

-Photoshoot with Meerakulous Photography

4th & 5th Place

-Recording with Horseface Productions

Winners will also get writing and riddim production assistance from Fast Forward Media Entertainment.

The competition continues with phase 2, #arthurallainchallenge On The Rise! alongside Smash TV Stay tuned to Arthur Allain’s FB page and Instagram @arthurallain758 for more updates.

Aspiring singers can continue sending their videos to [email protected] Major Records thanks the public for their continued support!