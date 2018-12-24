Management of The Landings Resort and Spa spread holiday cheer

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St Lucy’s Home and the Holy Family Children’s Home were recipients of gifts from the management of The Landings Resort and Spa this Christmas season.

The management team of the five star resort opted to make personal donations in lieu of the traditional gift exchange. Some of the owners and guests were inspired by the gesture and also made personal donations of their own.



On Friday, December 21, representatives of the management team made the journey to the two homes, which depend heavily on the generosity of individuals and the private sector, to present the boxes and baskets of items which were bought and collected over the past few weeks.

The administrative teams at both organisations expressed their immense gratitude for the items. The Landings team was also taken on a tour of the facilities and enlightened on some of their immediate needs.

Paul Collymore, general manager of The Landings, was deeply moved by the visits and has vowed to ensure that such community outreach activities continue and grow at The Landings.

The Landings Resort and Spa currently partners with ‘Pack for Purpose’, an initiative that allows travelers to make a lasting impact in the community at their travel destination, as well as the Boys Training Centre, in Gros Islet.