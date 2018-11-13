Management of resources key to future success, says Brathwaite

Share This On:

(CMC) – Captain Carlos Brathwaite believes West Indies have the quality players to challenge in upcoming tournaments but has warned that management of these resources will be critical to any future success.

West Indies suffered a humbling 3-0 whitewash to India in the Twenty20 series which wrapped up here Sunday, but boasted a depleted squad with five debutants and several other players with limited experience.

Despite the inexperience, Brathwaite said there was definitely quality there which could be further developed.

“There are a few [good batsmen in the squad]. We have a lot of young promising talent,” the all-rounder told a media conference.

“I think it is very important for us to manage them very, very well [and] plan how we’re going to get the very best out of each and every one of their attributes going forward.

“I’m looking forward to the 2019 50-over World Cup and the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Once we do the right things as management staff, selectors and administrators and plan accordingly, we can get the best out of these guys and create a unit that is formidable enough to not only challenge but win, not if the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup in Australia.”

Nicholas Pooran shone with an unbeaten 53 in Sunday finale, in what was only his second T20 International in two years while rookie speedster Oshane Thomas raised eyebrows with his pace, after making his international debut on the tour.

Both Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope entered the series in good nick from the preceding one-day series but was unable to convert that form in the shortest format.

However, Brathwaite said as a unit, the Windies had made strides even though the series result had been unfavourable.

“I think team morale is up. I think what we’re doing as a group is trying to find the best way to use the resources that we have,” he pointed out.

“I think in the first game we showed our fight, we showed our belief with the ball [but] we didn’t come up to the mark with the bat. [In the] second game we were blown away and then the third game we batted excellently [but] we got the game taken away from us by a massive partnership and we still fought to the end.”

Brathwaite was referring to the 130-run, third wicket stand between Shikhar Dhawan (92) and Rishabh Pant (58) which pulled India around from 45 for two in the sixth over and put them back on course for their target of 182.

West Indies had an excellent chance to at least force a super-over with scores tied and a single ball remaining, but Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik scrambled a single off left-arm spinner Fabian Allen to get India over the line.

“Three-nil looks bad – it’s embarrassing obviously for me as captain as well but the performances, the fight, the way we came together and tried to use our resources to the best of our ability, was the hallmark of the short series for me,” Brathwaite said.