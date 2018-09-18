Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Man with five names killed by police in T&T

By Trinidad Express
September 18, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A man with five names was shot and killed by police in Beetham on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kerwin James, 39, who also went by the names Natty, Darkie, Russel James and Alvin St Louis.

Around 4 a.m. officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol at Eighth Street, Beetham Gardens, where James lived.

Officers said James was seen carrying a firearm while walking on the street.

Police claimed that James engaged the police in gunfire and officers returned fire.

He was struck and taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

Police said his criminal records showed that he was known for illegal drug, firearm and robbery offences.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.