Man with five names killed by police in T&T

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A man with five names was shot and killed by police in Beetham on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kerwin James, 39, who also went by the names Natty, Darkie, Russel James and Alvin St Louis.

Around 4 a.m. officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol at Eighth Street, Beetham Gardens, where James lived.

Officers said James was seen carrying a firearm while walking on the street.

Police claimed that James engaged the police in gunfire and officers returned fire.

He was struck and taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

Police said his criminal records showed that he was known for illegal drug, firearm and robbery offences.