Man with cancer commits suicide at NYC hospital after getting coronavirus

By New York Post
March 27, 2020

(NEW YORK POST) — A man with cancer hanged himself in a Manhattan hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, police sources said Friday.

The 66-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, was found dead inside his hospital room in the coronavirus isolation ward at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on the Upper East Side at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, sources said.

He had been admitted to the hospital the day before with pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

Nurses attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops.

