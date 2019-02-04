Don't Miss
Man who tied concrete to wife, threw her off bridge gets life in prison

By AP
February 4, 2019

Rodolfo “Rudy” Arellano

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who admitted to killing his estranged wife by tying a massive chunk of concrete to her and throwing her off a bridge into a lake has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors in Fort Worth say Rodolfo “Rudy” Arellano pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder. He’ll serve life behind bars without chance of parole.

The 36-year-old man could have faced the death penalty if convicted at trial.

The body of 28-year-old Elizabeth Arellano was discovered in April 2016 in Lake Worth after police say fishermen reported hearing screams and seeing someone fall from the bridge.

When her body was discovered, a rope was tied around her neck attached to a 119-pound (54-kilogram) hunk of concrete. Rodolfo Arellano was arrested 10 days later.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

