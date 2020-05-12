Don't Miss

Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Guyana

By News Room Guyana
May 12, 2020

Velma Pickering

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 28-year-old security guard of Sideline Dam, Buxton, East Coast Demerara was caught by public spirited citizens after he brutally stabbed his 56-year-old mother-in-law to death at her South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD home Monday.

Dead is Velma Pickering, who received about ten stab wounds about her body with an ice pick.

The incident occurred between 14:00- 14:45h at the victim’s residence.

Police Headquarters said the woman managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was being sought for unlawful wounding committed on Shamar Roberts on 2020-05-09 at Sideline Dam, Buxton.

