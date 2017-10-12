Man stabbed in the chest in Castries

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that police are investigating a dangerous harm report that occurred in the city of Castries ealier this week.

According to reports, a male used a scissors to stab 40-year-old Jamaine Antoine in the chest, late afternoon on Monday, Oct. 9.

The incident occurred on Darling Road sometime after 5:30 p.m. Emergency officials were contacted at 5:56 p.m.

Antoine was picked up by ambulance on Jn Baptiste Street and transported to Victoria Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

No one is in police custody for the crime.