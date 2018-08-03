Man shouts he hates ‘white motherf–kers,’ punches bus rider: cops

(NEW YORK POST) – A passenger on an MTA bus in Brooklyn punched another rider while shouting an anti-white statement in an unprovoked attack, police said.
The suspect walked up to the rider on the B25 bus and said, “I hate all you white motherf—–s,” as the bus drove down Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn on Monday morning, cops said.
He then slugged the 29-year-old man in the face, according to police. The punch caused the victim’s face to bruise and swell.
The suspect got off the bus at the corner of Fulton and Bond streets, cops said. He was last seen on Bond Street, wearing a black baseball hat, a black sweatshirt and sunglasses. Police said he’s about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.
Start the Bloodseed Revolution. white people do enough to black people already, and yall who want to come and talk bout thats not the way, you cant do eye for an eye. yall better hush yall mouths deh, nobody wanna hear that crap. where were yall when the white man left his country , came to lucia and spit on a black woman selling produce by the market couple years ago. enough with that crap man , mess them up. especially that koshon tier in the white house.
same