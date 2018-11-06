Man shot on Water Works Road, Castries

Share This On:

(SNO) — A man is nursing a gunshot wound to his torso following a shooting on Water Works Road in Castries early Monday, November 5, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim has been identified as Kenton St. Ville, 26, of Marisule, Gros Islet.

The authorities were alerted about the incident at 1:10 a.m. However, St. Ville was transported to Victoria Hospital by private vehicle.

His medical status and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.