Man shot in the buttocks allegedly refuses to cooperate with police

The Vieux-Fort man who was shot in the buttocks in Vieux-Fort last Saturday allegedly refuses to corporate with the police.

That’s according to Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police Station, who added that the victim is well known to the police.

The victiim, who is believed to be in his late 20’s, was shot in an alleyway in Westall Group about 9 p.m.

Witnesses to the incident also refuse to cooperate with the police.

“He is uncooperative. He said he has nothing to say,” Leonce told this reporter.

According to the Inspector, he is of the firm view that the victim intends to retaliate, and it may be the reason why he is so uncooperative with the police.

Leonce said the victim has been arrested many times for a variety of offences. He said the last offence he was charged with was wounding, but the charged was later dropped because he and the victim had an out-of-court settlement.

No one has been arrested in connection with the recent incident so far.