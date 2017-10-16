Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Man shot in the buttocks allegedly refuses to cooperate with police

By Kingsley Emmanuel
October 16, 2017
Share41
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 41

The Vieux-Fort man who was shot in the buttocks in Vieux-Fort last Saturday allegedly refuses to corporate with the police.

That’s according to Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police Station, who added that the victim is well known to the police.

The victiim, who is believed to be in his late 20’s, was shot in an alleyway in Westall Group about 9 p.m.

Witnesses to the incident also refuse to cooperate with the police.

“He is uncooperative. He said he has nothing to say,” Leonce told this reporter.

According to the Inspector, he is of the firm view that the victim intends to retaliate, and it may be the reason why he is so uncooperative with the police.

Leonce said the victim has been arrested many times for a variety of offences. He said the last offence he was charged with was wounding, but the charged was later dropped because he and the victim had an out-of-court settlement.

No one has been arrested in connection with the recent incident so far.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Dem Cyah Test
    October 16, 2017 at 4:01 PM

    Long story short .. If you have your gun take your justice into your own hands these pigs are to lenient .. the way they Drop Charges an let criminals go so easy is f****** pathetic .. Kill em dig a hole 8ft bury em plant some dasheen an yam on top their grave CASE CLOSED.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    October 16, 2017 at 2:46 PM

    Abeh look it....

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.