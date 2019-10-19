Man shot in Jetrine, Saltibus

Share This On:
A man from Jetrine, Saltibus was injured in an early morning shooting on Saturday (Oct. 19) in his community, an emergency official said.
The victim, who is 29 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
He is currently in stable condition after being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Emergency officials received the call at 2:45 a.m.
Headline News
