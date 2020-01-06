Shooting in Gros Islet

Share This On:

Pin 33 Shares

(SNO) — Saint Lucia has recorded possibly its first recorded shooting of the new year after a man was injured in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet late Saturday night, Jan. 4., according to law enforcement officials.

Benedict Leon, 35, sustained two gunshot wounds to one of his legs minutes before midnight Saturday, officials said.

Leon was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition, according to an emergency official.

No further details were available.

( 0 ) ( 0 )