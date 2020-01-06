Shooting in Gros Islet

Share This On:
(SNO) — Saint Lucia has recorded possibly its first recorded shooting of the new year after a man was injured in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet late Saturday night, Jan. 4., according to law enforcement officials.
Benedict Leon, 35, sustained two gunshot wounds to one of his legs minutes before midnight Saturday, officials said.
Leon was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition, according to an emergency official.
No further details were available.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- Heavy alcohol drinking may directly damage the heart — study January 5, 2020 11:38 PM
- Guyana: East Coast couple found dead in bathtub at Aracari Resort January 5, 2020 9:13 PM
- Iran will “for sure” retaliate directly against US “military sites” — top military adviser January 5, 2020 6:37 PM
- Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó loses control; rival declares himself new Speaker January 5, 2020 6:11 PM
- Former Barbados PM Owen Arthur is new LIAT chairman January 5, 2020 5:34 PM
- Trump: US to strike 52 Iranian sites “very fast and very hard” if Tehran attacks January 4, 2020 11:40 PM
- Saint Lucian writer stopped wearing makeup; she explains why you should try it too January 4, 2020 8:35 PM
- “We must stand in solidarity” says SLP Women’s Organization January 4, 2020 1:54 PM