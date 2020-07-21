Man shot in Cul de Sac

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police were processing the scene of the fatal shooting of 47-year-old taxi driver Cecilia ‘Miss Daphne’ Louis in Monchy, Gros Islet on Monday evening, July 20 when they were made aware of another shooting in Cul de Sac, Castries.

Police said a man in his early to late 20s was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. The homicide in Monchy occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Cul de Sac victim was transported to a hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

His current medical status is however unknown.

No further details were immediately available on this shooting.