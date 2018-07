Pin +1 Share 8 Shares

(SNO) – A man has been injured as a result of a shooting incident that occurred in the city of Castries on Wednesday night, July 18, 2018, according to reports.

The victim has been identified as Bradley Joseph of Pavee, Castries.

The 39-year-old was reportedly transported to hospital by private transportation.

His condition is reported to be stable.

The shooting occurred minutes before 9 p.m.

No additional information was available.