shootingPolice are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the morning of Monday, October 30 in Anse Ger, Desruisseaux that left one male injured.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his arm during an alleged altercation with another male. He was treated at St. Jude Hospital.

No one is in police custody in relation to the shooting.

The Micoud Police Station responded to the report minutes before 7 a.m.