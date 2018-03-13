Don't Miss
Man shot dead while driving in funeral procession

By AP
March 13, 2018
(AP) – Police say a man driving in a funeral procession was shot dead in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore police Detective Jeremy Silbert said Monday that officers on patrol found 39-year-old Dannta Holmes suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday. Silbert says a preliminary investigation indicates that suspects had approached the vehicle taking part in the procession and opened fire before fleeing.

Holmes was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital. Silbert says he didn’t know for whom the procession was being held.

Further details have not been released.

