Man shot dead in front of wife in Bronx after flicking cigarette
By Tina Moore and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
(NEW YORK POST) — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in front of his wife in The Bronx — after inadvertently flicking a cigarette near a group of men, police sources said Sunday.

Curtis Holley took a bullet to the stomach shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue during a dispute with three men who took offense that he’d flicked his smoke their way, sources said.

“He flicked a cigarette,” a police source said. “It just happened to be in the direction of three individuals. He didn’t mean to do it.”

Holley — who was with his wife at the time — was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests, and the shooter has not been identified.

