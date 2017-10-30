Man shot and killed in Ti Rocher described himself as an “alien” and was behaving strangely

The relative of a male resident of Ti Rocher, Micoud, who was fatally shot in a business establishment in the community this morning, Oct. 30, said the deceased had been behaving strangely for sometime now.

According to reports, Andrew Nelson, believed to be in his late 40’s, and who according to residents was behaving in a very strange manner recently, entered the business establishment arguing with its owner that his property belongs to him.

A scuffle ensued during which Nelson was shot several times about his body.

According to the deceased’s sister, Felicia Nelson, her brother who described himself as an “alien”, began behaving in a strange manner about a year ago. She added that by his behaviour it appeared that he was suffering from a mental breakdown.

“He was always by himself and says he has no family…” Nelson said.

She recalled that once he came to her home while she was out and told her children that she had his bank book which she never had.

She also recounted that once he was given a job by a resident of the area and suddenly left it without telling the person who employed him anything.

Residents of the area described Nelson who would do almost anything to earn a living as a quiet and physically strong individual.

According to law enforcement sources, Nelson was shot during a tussle with the male businessowner who also sustained non-lifethreatening injuries including a gunshot wound and a laceration.