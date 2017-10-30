Man shot and killed in Ti Rocher described himself as an “alien” and was behaving strangely

The relative of a male resident of Ti Rocher, Micoud, who was fatally shot in a business establishment in the community this morning, Oct. 30, said the deceased had been behaving strangely for sometime now.
According to reports, Andrew Nelson, believed to be in his late 40’s, and who according to residents was behaving in a very strange manner recently, entered the business establishment arguing with its owner that his property belongs to him.
A scuffle ensued during which Nelson was shot several times about his body.
According to the deceased’s sister, Felicia Nelson, her brother who described himself as an “alien”, began behaving in a strange manner about a year ago. She added that by his behaviour it appeared that he was suffering from a mental breakdown.
“He was always by himself and says he has no family…” Nelson said.
She recalled that once he came to her home while she was out and told her children that she had his bank book which she never had.
She also recounted that once he was given a job by a resident of the area and suddenly left it without telling the person who employed him anything.
Residents of the area described Nelson who would do almost anything to earn a living as a quiet and physically strong individual.
According to law enforcement sources, Nelson was shot during a tussle with the male businessowner who also sustained non-lifethreatening injuries including a gunshot wound and a laceration.
I just hope the shop keeper is sleeping.well at nigh.knowing he just kill.a.mad.man
.
If he was acting strange did any one Try to take him to the wellness center or a Dr for that matter.
The shop owner is correct . No one should take chances with insane young men.
The shop keeper should of taken a hint that the young man is sick. If he's telling you that the grocery store belongs to him and you know you are the owner couldn't you put two and two together and see he's crazy as a rat on a tin roof house? Why were you so fast to draw your gun? Is it because you know you will never be persecuted if you take his life? Do you know that there are lots of mentally ill people walking our streets on a daily basic? I can understand if he had attack you with some kind of weapon and you were defending yourself, but my goodness for that little kiss me azz joint you wipe him out. I can imagine if you had a major supermarket like J Q Charles, Chastanet, M&C St.Lucia would be bagging people buy the dozens daily to the morgue. Shame on you, hope you can live with your conscience hope you have a good night sleep you and family.
Were you there can you tell me how fast he drew his gun to shoot. Sound like you know everything that happened. Share some light please do tell did he shoot right away? There was a scuffle who attacked who first. Was the mentally ill man armed or not . Moral here think before you type!!! Especially if you were not there!!! Because you sound like an idiot typing away. SMH
Anonymous. .you sound like you witnessed it all...lets see a mad man attack you with a weapon and you say he is crazy like a rat on a tin roof while you armed with a weapon which you own to protect your life and property
The poor soul needed to have been committed to Golden Hope a long time ago; now it's too late.
It is debatable whether the use of a firearm resulting in the death of the visitor (intruder ?) is the
right way to go. With so many young men getting shot lately, who is said to be suffering from
depression or a related mental illness, someone should raise the alarm to the authorities in an
effort to bring an end to these shootings and deaths. Lets not adopt the shoot first, questions later law.