Man sets fire to parents’ house after killing spiders with blowtorch

By Sky News
October 25, 2018

(SKY NEWS) – A man has badly damaged part of his parents’ house in a blaze after using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

Local media TV station KFSN reported 29 firefighters were called to the property in Fresno, California.

Authorities said the man was house-sitting for his parents when he noticed some black widow spiders on an outside wall.

He tried to “exterminate” them with a blowtorch, but accidentally started a blaze.

The man got out safely, but the home’s attic and second story were severely damaged.

Fire crews were filmed sawing off parts of the roof and cleaning out the garage.

The local force tweeted afterwards: “Please don’t use a blowtorch to kill spiders.”

