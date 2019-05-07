Man seeking “sugar mummy” to finance his education. He’s ready to do dishes, etc.

Dear Willie: I am Philip. I am in need of a serious sugar mummy to help me finance my education and other stuffs, since life has become so unbearable for me.

I am ready to do all her bidding, from cleaning to satisfying her, making dishes and being respectful to her.

Help me get in touch with one. Looking forward to your reply

Thanks Willie

Dear Sir: I doubt I can find any “sugar mummy” where I am located at this time. I personally tried a few months ago but had no luck. Everybody broke. There are only salty mommas around here.

But then again, you can’t be serious with that request. This is not match.com.

I suggest you try something more productive with your idle time.

Willie

