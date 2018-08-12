Man rapes 18-year-old man while he was asleep (St. Thomas, USVI)

(VI CONSORTIUM) — The man who was raped by another man while he was asleep, told police that he was drugged by the aggressor — information the VIPD did not include in its initial release, but was made available to ‘The Consortium’ by a family member of the victim.

VIPD Public Information Officer, Glen Dratte, told ‘The Consortium’ early Friday (August 10, 2018) that the victim told police he was given an edible that resembled marijuana cookie, and after consuming 1 1/2, he fell asleep (the victim only realized it was drugs after he started feeling strange).

The family member furnished even more information, telling ‘The Consortium’ that the victim said he was given something to drink as well, along with the edible, and that the aggressor, identified by police as 27-year-old Teshawn Mills, seen above, was blowing marijuana smoke in his face.

“A few minutes after, he started feeling funny and his chest started to hurt,” the family member said.

The family member added that the victim told Mr. Mills that he was not feeling well, but Mr. Mills started laughing at the victim.

The victim told police that he fell asleep after being drugged, and was raped by Mr Mills.

Mr. Mills admitted to police that he sexually assaulted the victim who, by the way, had only recently turned 18 in January, according to the family member.

Studies have linked marijuana to inducing sleep, especially marijuana with high levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC, a psychoactive cannabinoid, is primarily responsible for that “high” feeling as well.

Mr Mills was charged with first-degree rape and was not given bail as per the territory domestic violence laws. He was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advisement hearing.