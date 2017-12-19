Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Man murdered outside Times Square bar

By New York Post
December 19, 2017
Share4
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 4

(NEW YORK POST) – A man was fatally shot in front of a Times Square bar early Tuesday, authorities said.

The murder happened about 3:50 a.m. in front of Tonic on Seventh Avenue near West 48th Street.

The 27-year-old victim had just left the bar when he got into a fight with another man, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The gunman is still on the loose. Police said the two men appear to know each other.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.