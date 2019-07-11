Don't Miss
Man miraculously survives plunge over Niagara Falls

By NEW YORK POST
July 11, 2019

Niagara Falls

(NEW YORK POST) — A man who was swept over the largest waterfall at Niagara Falls on Tuesday morning miraculously survived the plunge, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, climbed over a retaining wall at Horseshoe Falls and was swept away by a current at about 4 a.m., Niagara Parks Police said.

He plunged over the waterfall, a 167-foot drop, but walked away with non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.

Officers who responded found him sitting on rocks after they searched the lower river.

He was transported to a hospital for care, but was not seriously injured.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

