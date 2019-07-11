Man miraculously survives plunge over Niagara Falls

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) — A man who was swept over the largest waterfall at Niagara Falls on Tuesday morning miraculously survived the plunge, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, climbed over a retaining wall at Horseshoe Falls and was swept away by a current at about 4 a.m., Niagara Parks Police said.

He plunged over the waterfall, a 167-foot drop, but walked away with non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.

Officers who responded found him sitting on rocks after they searched the lower river.

He was transported to a hospital for care, but was not seriously injured.

