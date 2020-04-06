Man kills himself after being ‘pushed over the edge’ by coronavirus loneliness

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – A 34-year-old British man killed himself because he was “pushed over the edge” by loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown, his heartbroken sister said.

Daniel Furniss of Crookhorn, England, struggled with bipolar disorder before the social distancing precaution sent him spiraling into a deep depression, his younger sister Chelsea, 28, told the Portsmouth News.

“One of the things he struggled with was being on his own,” she said. “Dan had diabetes and was classed as a high-risk person so after lockdown he was unable to go out which we think pushed him over the edge.”

Furniss was forced to adhere to the strictest self-isolation guidelines due to his diabetes — and, as an extrovert, adapted poorly to the lack of in-person contact, the paper reported.

“We were concerned about him being in isolation and stayed in touch but were not able to see him,” Chelsea said, adding that before the outbreak he had a strong social life.

“He would go out and play Pokemon Go at the park with his friends and brother and play against other teams,” she said. “Dan brought a lot of joy to everyone’s lives. Although he was aged 34, he was just a big kid at heart,” she said.

She now hopes that health officials release better guidelines to help mentally ill people cope with feelings of isolation linked to the quarantine.

“There is not enough guidance for people with mental health issues,” she said. “More could be done to help people who are struggling while self-isolating. Hopefully what’s happened with Dan can raise awareness of these issues.”

In New York City, a desperate coronavirus-stricken Bronx man tried to commit suicide-by-cop after calling 911 on himself, according to cops.

Health officials in other areas, including Portland, Oregon, saw the number of suicide-related 911 calls soar after the city’s coronavirus “state of emergency” declaration, with self-harm calls spiking 41 percent.