Man killed for Guinness in Guyana

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 29-year-old Security Guard on Monday appeared before Magistrate’s Peter Hugh via Zoom at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court charged with the unlawful killing of 23-year-old Nickosie Vankenie known as ‘scarie.’

Seon Rajopaul of Pope St., New Amsterdam was charged with the offence of manslaughter and was released on $300,000 bail.

He will return to court on July 28. The News Room had reported that on July 3, Vankenie was stabbed to his neck and abdomen during an argument over a bottle of Guinness at Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Vankenie of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at about 01:30h on June 5.

Rajopaul ran away from the scene but was later apprehended by the Police.

The victim’s aunt, Angela Vankenie, had told the News Room that Nakosie was with friends at a shop when he purchased the stout and placed it down but when he turned around, someone had picked it up.

She said Nakosie asked who took his beverage when the suspect later admitted.

“He told the guy [they] aren’t friends like that…why [he] take [his] stuff,” the aunt said.

This led to an argument and then a scuffle, during which Nakosie was stabbed.

The aunt had said the weapon resembled a pair of scissors.

( 0 ) ( 0 )