Man killed after being pinned to a boat by crane in Bahamas

(CMC) – Police in The Bahamas have launched an investigation into the death of a young man who died after he was pinned to a boat by a crane on Thursday.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but said the accident occurred on the island of Exuma, while the youth was assisting in hoisting a sailboat from the waters at the Government Dock in George Town.

They said the crane that was being used snapped from the truck it was attached to, hitting the young man and pinning him to the boat, which became submerged in the water.

“The victim was rescued from the water and taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead. Another male was examined at the local clinic and was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment,” the police said in a brief statement without also identifying the injured man.