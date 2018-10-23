Man jailed for poisoning baby food with anti-freeze ingredient

(SKY NEWS) – A German man has been jailed for attempted murder for poisoning baby food in order to blackmail supermarkets for money.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he laced several jars with a compound used in anti-freeze.

The man – who has not been named – sent emails last year threatening to poison food at German retailers unless they paid him some €10m (£8.8m).

He then alerted authorities that he had tampered with five jars of baby food at shops in Friedrichshafen, south Germany.

Officials located the jars before any were sold and found they contained ethylene glycol, an ingredient used in anti-freeze which has a sweet taste and is known to attract children.

DNA on the jars and surveillance footage led authorities to the attempted killer.