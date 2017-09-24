Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Man injured in dual carriageway accident

By SNO Staff
September 24, 2017
Th accident on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. * Photo provided.

A Forestierre man sustained injuries in last Friday’s motor vehicle accident on the Castries-Gros Islet Highway at Choc Bay, near Sandals Halcyson, according to law enforcement officials.

The injured man has been identified as 24-year-old McLean Gajadhar, who was reportedly the driver and lone occupant of a car bearing registration number PJ4961 that crashed and ended up on the median barrier of the dual carriageway.

Gajadhar reportedly sustained lacerations to the head and was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

Emergency personnel received the report just before 10 p.m.

