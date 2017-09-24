Man injured in dual carriageway accident

A Forestierre man sustained injuries in last Friday’s motor vehicle accident on the Castries-Gros Islet Highway at Choc Bay, near Sandals Halcyson, according to law enforcement officials.

The injured man has been identified as 24-year-old McLean Gajadhar, who was reportedly the driver and lone occupant of a car bearing registration number PJ4961 that crashed and ended up on the median barrier of the dual carriageway.

Gajadhar reportedly sustained lacerations to the head and was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

Emergency personnel received the report just before 10 p.m.