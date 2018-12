Share This On:

(SNO) – A man is nursing a gunshot wound following a shooting incident in Mongouge, Choiseul on Tuesday, Dec. 25, according to emergency and law enforcement officials.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mongouge resident, Brian Felix.

He was shot in the foot around 7 a.m. and transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.