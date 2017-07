Man injured after vehicle rolls in Bexon

A man was injured after his vehicle overturned in Bexon on Saturday, July 1, 2017, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, Giovani Moncherry, 21, was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

Officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Emergency officials received the report at 3:55 a.m.