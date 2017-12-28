Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Man indicted for spraying poop-like liquid in grocery store

By New York Post
December 28, 2017
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2

(NEW YORK POST) – A man who authorities say sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a South Carolina grocery store now faces federal charges.

Charleston Police said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested Oct. 15 after a manager saw him empty a bottle of liquid with a bad odor like feces on the produce and other items at a Harris Teeter store in Charleston.

A police report suggested Hang was a contractor and was angry because he thought the store owed him money.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang earlier this month on charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and tainting a consumer product to cause commercial harm.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Hang, who remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.