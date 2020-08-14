By JOSEPH WILKINSON,

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

This dude is nuts!

A man in a Facebook group dedicated solely to pointing loaded guns at one’s genitalia shot himself in the penis and testicles Tuesday, Vice reported.

The unidentified San Diego man is a member of the “Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis” Facebook group, according to Vice. The group is used mainly to anger more responsible gun owners, with people sharing pictures of loaded guns pointed at their penises, with their fingers hovering over the trigger.

But this man’s ballsy actions cost him when he actually pulled the trigger, Vice reported. He posted a video to the group with himself holding a 1911 handgun to his junk before the gun discharged.

Initially, the man thought he just grazed himself, but he actually shot himself through, with an entry and exit wound, according to Vice. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital and even went to work the next day.

The other members of “Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis” have elevated the injured man to an admin in the group and fêted him as a king in numerous memes, Vice reported. The man’s original video post has since been deleted.