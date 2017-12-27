Man gets chopped up in La Guerre, Babonneau

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, December 24, 2017, about 3:00 p.m. officers attached to the Babonneau Police Station, responded to a report of Grievous Harm at La Guerre, Babonneau.

Mogaby Doxilie of La Guerre, Babonneau, sustained wounds to his right arm and also chest area, as a result of chopping incident. He is presently admitted at Victoria Hospital, in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter.