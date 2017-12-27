Don't Miss
Man gets chopped up in La Guerre, Babonneau

By RSLPF
December 27, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, December 24, 2017, about 3:00 p.m. officers attached to the Babonneau Police Station, responded to a report of Grievous Harm at La Guerre, Babonneau.

Mogaby Doxilie of La Guerre, Babonneau, sustained wounds to his right arm and also chest area, as a result of chopping incident. He is presently admitted at Victoria Hospital, in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

4 comments

  1. u must learn
    December 27, 2017 at 10:41 PM

    Mogaby is no saint....karma....

  2. Waden
    December 27, 2017 at 4:16 PM

    Woow I think u went to school only on the first of April Sharon Terrell so careful who u nail pon cross lady if u don't know the whole story it just might of been self defense don't b so quick to judge.

  3. sharon terrell
    December 27, 2017 at 2:23 PM

    Any human being that can pick up a cutlass and chop another human being is not normal,thats a animal,a beast and a monster,certainly not of Christ...Satanic demonic beings living among Godly people. I would give you a life sentence son of s bitch.....Satan. fire have to and will burn you'll,it will be nothing but Brimstone and fire upon you'll....You'll souls will perishfor ever...pick up you'll bible demons"

