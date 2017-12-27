Man gets chopped up in La Guerre, Babonneau

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, December 24, 2017, about 3:00 p.m. officers attached to the Babonneau Police Station, responded to a report of Grievous Harm at La Guerre, Babonneau.
Mogaby Doxilie of La Guerre, Babonneau, sustained wounds to his right arm and also chest area, as a result of chopping incident. He is presently admitted at Victoria Hospital, in a stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing in this matter.
Mogaby is no saint....karma....
Woow I think u went to school only on the first of April Sharon Terrell so careful who u nail pon cross lady if u don't know the whole story it just might of been self defense don't b so quick to judge.
Any human being that can pick up a cutlass and chop another human being is not normal,thats a animal,a beast and a monster,certainly not of Christ...Satanic demonic beings living among Godly people. I would give you a life sentence son of s bitch.....Satan. fire have to and will burn you'll,it will be nothing but Brimstone and fire upon you'll....You'll souls will perishfor ever...pick up you'll bible demons"
certainly a woman of GOD WOULD NOT UTTER SUCH WORDS OR JUDGE OTHERS