Man found dead in Sarrot

By SNO Staff
March 6, 2017
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Sarrot.

17198489_1248453491916892_1388917138_nThe man’s body was found on the road way.

Reports are that he was beaten by residents over the weekend and may have succumbed to his injuries.  Persons have described the man as a vagrant.

However, police will await the results of an autopsy to determine if the death was a homicide.

21 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 8, 2017 at 11:47 PM

    salop they beat hisass

  2. Wam there
    March 7, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    Why are St. Lucians so quick to revel in the demise of another? Don't they know that their day too will be coming? Some are even concerned with looks at the time of death, but I hope at the time of their death that they remain unsatisfied that there may be no distinction between their lips and their butts.

  3. Anon1
    March 7, 2017 at 9:28 AM

    This is SO wrong regardless of the man being a vagrant who was human being!

    If the allegations of him being beaten by residents is true and it sounds very likely judging by some of the comments.

    Then the authorities should not have too much trouble bringing the residents to Justice.

    Ok, lets presume he burgled a properties and the resident know with out a shadow of doubt it was him.

    You give him a beating but not such a severe beating for you'll to tale the man's life. AWA people that WRONG WRONG.

  4. HRM
    March 7, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    I hope the people responsible are arrested and prosecuted..Nobody deserves to die such a brutal death; it doesn't matter what category we put them in..Yes, he was a drug addict /Jombie/Vagrant whatever we like to label God's creation who have fallen, but he did not deserve this..

  5. Lily
    March 7, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    He's a son father uncle friend. .. he had life....shame on us....shame on all of US who treat persons as lesser than.....smh

  6. Anonymous
    March 7, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    He is a vagrant but he is a HUMAN BEING FIRST! If his death was indeed caused by those residents who beat him, then they need to be charged!!

  7. Anonymous
    March 7, 2017 at 8:24 AM

    Damn, March is starting off badly

  8. Tracey
    March 7, 2017 at 7:24 AM

    It WAS a homicide!!! Charlo and Co know who did it.

  9. Tye
    March 6, 2017 at 9:29 PM

    They beat him so much now he is dead y they didn't call police all who were involved police have to arrest them

  10. Help us
    March 6, 2017 at 9:04 PM

    Not one person had the decency to call an ambulance when he fell but they had the time to take pics. Smh

  11. Cocosek
    March 6, 2017 at 8:15 PM

    ".............Persons have described the man as a vagrant."
    So are you saying that since he is perceived to be a vagrant, he is deserved to be beaten to death and left on the side of the road to rot like a stray animal??? what has become of the St.Lucia I once knew?
    ZOT TOUT MODI......

  12. sharon terrell
    March 6, 2017 at 7:01 PM

    Why was he beaten,and who the hell authorized residents of Sarrot to take the man life.You see these are the same things,whoever these residents are they need to be prosecuted charged whatever.Let the Authorities do their jobs.

  13. MR COCO
    March 6, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    Thats one ugly dude.

  14. True Lucian
    March 6, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Aa you'll kill de man
    Now all you going to jail boy

  15. Flyer
    March 6, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    Aa

  16. Bella
    March 6, 2017 at 5:54 PM

    So sad indeed

