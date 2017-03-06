Man found dead in Sarrot

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Sarrot.
The man’s body was found on the road way.
Reports are that he was beaten by residents over the weekend and may have succumbed to his injuries. Persons have described the man as a vagrant.
However, police will await the results of an autopsy to determine if the death was a homicide.
(17)(14)
salop they beat hisass
Why are St. Lucians so quick to revel in the demise of another? Don't they know that their day too will be coming? Some are even concerned with looks at the time of death, but I hope at the time of their death that they remain unsatisfied that there may be no distinction between their lips and their butts.
This is SO wrong regardless of the man being a vagrant who was human being!
If the allegations of him being beaten by residents is true and it sounds very likely judging by some of the comments.
Then the authorities should not have too much trouble bringing the residents to Justice.
Ok, lets presume he burgled a properties and the resident know with out a shadow of doubt it was him.
You give him a beating but not such a severe beating for you'll to tale the man's life. AWA people that WRONG WRONG.
I hope the people responsible are arrested and prosecuted..Nobody deserves to die such a brutal death; it doesn't matter what category we put them in..Yes, he was a drug addict /Jombie/Vagrant whatever we like to label God's creation who have fallen, but he did not deserve this..
Am with you on that people are to wicked
He's a son father uncle friend. .. he had life....shame on us....shame on all of US who treat persons as lesser than.....smh
He is a vagrant but he is a HUMAN BEING FIRST! If his death was indeed caused by those residents who beat him, then they need to be charged!!
Damn, March is starting off badly
March madness. .
It WAS a homicide!!! Charlo and Co know who did it.
They beat him so much now he is dead y they didn't call police all who were involved police have to arrest them
Not one person had the decency to call an ambulance when he fell but they had the time to take pics. Smh
".............Persons have described the man as a vagrant."
So are you saying that since he is perceived to be a vagrant, he is deserved to be beaten to death and left on the side of the road to rot like a stray animal??? what has become of the St.Lucia I once knew?
ZOT TOUT MODI......
Why was he beaten,and who the hell authorized residents of Sarrot to take the man life.You see these are the same things,whoever these residents are they need to be prosecuted charged whatever.Let the Authorities do their jobs.
Thats one ugly dude.
I bet you don't look that good yourself. At least he can appear on the media, while you remain a FACELESS "Mr. Coco.
Lmao
Not all of us have the godlike blemishless looks you have Mr COCunt ...your mummy must be proud of you...kmft. May jah have pity on you...
Aa you'll kill de man
Now all you going to jail boy
Aa
So sad indeed