Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Man found dead in Bexon

By SNO Staff
November 1, 2017
Share231
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 231

The authorities are investigating the death of a man in Marc, Bexon.

According to law enforcement sources, Herbert Weekes, who is believed to be 50+ years old, was found unresponsive on a bed at his residence in Marc, Bexon this afternoon, November 1.

Emergency personnel received the report at 5:46 p.m.

The authorities said they were told that the deceased drank the weed killer gramoxone.

However, the cause of death will be known when an autopsy is conducted on the body.

(4)(3)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 2, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    New Testament Verse of the Day:
    The Savior - yes, the Messiah, the Lord has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!
    – Luke 2: 11

    (2)(2)
    Reply
  2. St.Lucia citizen
    November 2, 2017 at 7:06 AM

    I would like to alert the people and the Government to varify the port what the the Express see isle enters and clove to the river bank. It is areal shame. There are plastique botels. I think they should as quick as possible clean that place. Do not forget what we represent. Thank you.

    (7)(5)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.