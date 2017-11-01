Man found dead in Bexon

The authorities are investigating the death of a man in Marc, Bexon.

According to law enforcement sources, Herbert Weekes, who is believed to be 50+ years old, was found unresponsive on a bed at his residence in Marc, Bexon this afternoon, November 1.

Emergency personnel received the report at 5:46 p.m.

The authorities said they were told that the deceased drank the weed killer gramoxone.

However, the cause of death will be known when an autopsy is conducted on the body.