Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Man finds giant spider dragging his pet goldfish out of pond

By The Sun
January 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share15
15 Shares

(THE SUN) – A pet owner was left stunned when he tried to show off his goldfish to his new date – only to discover a giant spider hauling it out of its pond.

Chilling photos show the huge nursery web spider with helpless Cleo dangling out of its jaws while carrying it up a sheer wall.

The terrifying moment was captured by tour guide Jérémy Schalkwijk who had taken Athina Yalias to see the fish in his pond in Barberton, South Africa.

Jérémy claims he watched in awe as the arachnid lowering itself into the pool while clinging onto the edge and then hauling its prey up the wall using a combination of its fangs and front legs.

The 33-year-old was blown away by the ‘crazy’ moment as he believes the fish was double the weight of the determined predator – so he couldn’t resist capturing photos of the bizarre sight.

Jérémy said: “It was a crazy, crazy sight. You don’t see that every day.

I couldn’t believe that a spider would be able to carry something twice its weight like that.

“I’ve never seen something like that before. I knew [the spiders] could fish, but never such a large size.”

“You see it sometimes with small fish like fingerlings, but never with a goldfish. This was twice the weight of the spider.”

As Jérémy rushed to show the once-in-a-lifetime shot to Athina, the pair went back outside to watch the spider’s next move.

But when they returned, the spider and its “dinner” were not surprisingly nowhere to be found.

Jérémy said: “I spotted this on the second date I had with Athina. She is not a real bush woman so she doesn’t have much experience with animals, but she was so impressed.

“When we came back [out] both animals were nowhere to be found.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share15
15 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.