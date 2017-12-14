Man fatally shot 80-year-old Brooklyn deli clerk because he couldn’t buy beer

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – A gunman who shot an 80-year-old Brooklyn deli clerk to death was seeking revenge after another worker refused to sell him a beer because he was 50 cents short — a dispute the elderly victim wasn’t even there for, police sources said Thursday.

Abdul Yafaee wasn’t even at work when the gunman tried to shortchange a younger clerk on a $2 bottle of Corona beer at the 797 Deli on Stanley Ave. and Ashford St. in East New York about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The customer tried to pay $1.50 for the beer and when the clerk balked, the two began to argue.

The customer left without the beer but threatened he would be back, police sources said.

He made good on his promise three hours later when he stormed in and wildly fired 11 shots. One slug hit Yafaee in the chest.

“(Yafaee) was not involved in the dispute earlier,” a high-ranking police source said Thursday. “He wasn’t even there.”

Medics rushed Yafaee to Brookdale University Hospital but doctors couldn’t save him.

Detectives tracked down the gunman Wednesday night and took him into custody. Charges against him were pending Thursday.

Yafaee’s murder is the second death at the bodega since January 2014, when a 55-year-old worker had a fatal heart attack during a stick up.