Man fatally leaps from Trump International Hotel and Tower
By New York Post
November 5, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – A man jumped to his death from the Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park Sunday morning, police said.
The man was witnessed jumping from the building, located on Central Park West and West 61st Street, around 6 a.m.
Police sources said the man died at the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a suicide, police said.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-11-05
Must have been suffering with P.T.S D President Trump stress disorder