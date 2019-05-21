Don't Miss
Trinidad: Man 'drowns himself' after argument with sister

By Alexander Bruzual
May 21, 2019

Cooling down: Beachgoers enjoy a relaxing evening at the boardwalk in Chaguaramas. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — After a midnight argument with his sister, Ricardo Chinnon walked into the water near the Chaguaramas Boardwalk, and disappeared.

Chinnon, 58, of Term Drive, Diego Martin, drowned.

Police were told that at around 12.20a.m. on Tuesday, Chinnon was sitting on a bench with his sister.

During the quarrel, he went into the water, swam out into deep water and began flailing.

The woman said she stopped seeing Chinnon for a while before his body resurfaced in shallower waters.

The Carenage Police were called. Paramedics could not help him.

