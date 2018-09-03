Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Man claims to be baby who vanished 32 years ago

By New York Post
September 3, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Christopher Abeyta and an age progression photo of him

(NEW YORK POST) – A man reportedly wants to prove that he’s a Colorado baby who disappeared from his crib more than three decades ago — but authorities have expressed doubts about his claims.

The man contacted officials claiming to be Christopher Abeyta, a 7-month-old who vanished in 1986 from his Colorado Springs home, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Investigators said Friday they are testing the man’s DNA, but are skeptical about whether he’ll be a match.

“Unfortunately at this time it does not appear this will be credible information, however, we are working to confirm,” Colorado Springs Police Commander Jeff Jensen told the newspaper.

However, the Abeyta family said they are holding out hope until the test results return next month.

“You want it so bad,” his sister Denise Alvez told the Gazette. “It doesn’t stop. Regardless of the outcome, if it doesn’t turn out to be him, we’ll keep seeking answers.”

Abeyta was reported missing after his family woke up and found he wasn’t in his crib.

No suspects have ever been named in the case.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.