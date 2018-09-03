Man claims to be baby who vanished 32 years ago

(NEW YORK POST) – A man reportedly wants to prove that he’s a Colorado baby who disappeared from his crib more than three decades ago — but authorities have expressed doubts about his claims.

The man contacted officials claiming to be Christopher Abeyta, a 7-month-old who vanished in 1986 from his Colorado Springs home, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Investigators said Friday they are testing the man’s DNA, but are skeptical about whether he’ll be a match.

“Unfortunately at this time it does not appear this will be credible information, however, we are working to confirm,” Colorado Springs Police Commander Jeff Jensen told the newspaper.

However, the Abeyta family said they are holding out hope until the test results return next month.

“You want it so bad,” his sister Denise Alvez told the Gazette. “It doesn’t stop. Regardless of the outcome, if it doesn’t turn out to be him, we’ll keep seeking answers.”

Abeyta was reported missing after his family woke up and found he wasn’t in his crib.

No suspects have ever been named in the case.