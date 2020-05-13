Man chopped up in Forestierre

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online/press release) — Police are investigating a chopping incident that occurred in Forestierre, Castries on Sunday, May 10.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service said in a news release that the Castries Fire Station responded to a call relating to a physical assault incident at Forestierre, Castries at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Emergency personnel found an adult male with a four-inch laceration to his shoulder and minor cuts on his body.
It was reported that he was assaulted with a cutlass.
The patient’s wounds were treated and he was transported to the Owen King European Union Hospital in a stable condition.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Accident/Tragedy
- St Lucia Zouks name the Caribbean players they will retain this season
- India donates US$1 million, medical supplies to St. Lucia
- Digicel’s US$1.7-billion debt restructuring deal amounts to default: Moody’s
- Saint Lucia recognizes its nurses (+audio, photos, videos)
- Saint Lucian students to write CXC exams in July 2020
- Export Saint Lucia, gov’t say local businesses experience growth after overseas Mission
- Rubis donates PPE to Saint Lucia (+video)
- UPDATE: Saint Lucia receives 55 negative COVID-19 test results
- Jamaica: Church leader against wearing masks in church