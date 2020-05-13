Don't Miss

Man chopped up in Forestierre

By St. Lucia News Online/press release
May 13, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online/press release) — Police are investigating a chopping incident that occurred in Forestierre, Castries on Sunday, May 10.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service said in a news release that the Castries Fire Station responded to a call relating to a physical assault incident at Forestierre, Castries at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency personnel found an adult male with a four-inch laceration to his shoulder and minor cuts on his body.

It was reported that he was assaulted with a cutlass.

The patient’s wounds were treated and he was transported to the Owen King European Union Hospital in a stable condition.

