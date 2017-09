Man chopped in the neck in Babonneau

Police are investigating a chopping incident in Babonneau.

The victim, Trevor Joseph of Babonneau, 46, sustained a laceration to the neck on Wednesdy afternoon.

He was allegedly chopped by a male senior citizen who is now in police custody.

Joseph was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Emergency personnel received the report at 3:57 p.m.