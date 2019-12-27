Man chopped in the neck in Anse Ger

Share This On:

Pin 72 Shares

(SNO) — A male resident of Anse Ger, Desruisseaux in Micoud is currently a patient at St. Jude Hospital as a result of a gruesome chopping incident on Christmas morning — the aftermath of which was caught on a cell phone video and uploaded to social media.

Law enforcement sources have identified the victim as 45-year-old Aaron Cooper who is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

A 48-second video obtained by our newsroom shows Cooper sitting on the ground with a gaping wound in the back region of his neck/shoulder, as residents assist him.

The video shows a male wrapping a t-shirt around Cooper’s neck, presumably to cover the wound and stop the bleeding.

He was then told to lay down, which he did.



Emergency officials responded to the incident at about 2:12 a.m.

Cooper was reportedly wounded by a known suspect who is currently in police custody, according to sources.

The chopping is the second violent incident to have occurred in Anse Ger this week.

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Nicholas Jn. Baptiste, 26, was shot dead in the vicinity of the Anse Ger Secondary School.

Micoud fire personnel responded to the scene at 9:52 a.m.

Reports indicate that Jn. Baptiste was gunned down by a known suspect, stemming from a feud.

It is not yet known if the suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

According to officials, 47 homicides have been recorded in Saint Lucia so far this year.

( 0 ) ( 0 )