Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Man chopped in the neck in Anse Ger

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share72
72 Shares

Screenshot from the video shows the chopping victim in Anse Ger.

(SNO) — A male resident of Anse Ger, Desruisseaux in Micoud is currently a patient at St. Jude Hospital as a result of a gruesome chopping incident on Christmas morning — the aftermath of which was caught on a cell phone video and uploaded to social media.

Law enforcement sources have identified the victim as 45-year-old Aaron Cooper who is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

A 48-second video obtained by our newsroom shows Cooper sitting on the ground with a gaping wound in the back region of his neck/shoulder, as residents assist him.

The video shows a male wrapping a t-shirt around Cooper’s neck, presumably to cover the wound and stop the bleeding.

He was then told to lay down, which he did.


Emergency officials responded to the incident at about 2:12 a.m.

Cooper was reportedly wounded by a known suspect who is currently in police custody, according to sources.

The chopping is the second violent incident to have occurred in Anse Ger this week.

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Nicholas Jn. Baptiste, 26, was shot dead in the vicinity of the Anse Ger Secondary School.

Micoud fire personnel responded to the scene at 9:52 a.m.

Reports indicate that Jn. Baptiste was gunned down by a known suspect, stemming from a feud.

It is not yet known if the suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

According to officials, 47 homicides have been recorded in Saint Lucia so far this year.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share72
72 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.