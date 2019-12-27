Man chopped in the neck in Anse Ger

Share This On:
(SNO) — A male resident of Anse Ger, Desruisseaux in Micoud is currently a patient at St. Jude Hospital as a result of a gruesome chopping incident on Christmas morning — the aftermath of which was caught on a cell phone video and uploaded to social media.
Law enforcement sources have identified the victim as 45-year-old Aaron Cooper who is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
A 48-second video obtained by our newsroom shows Cooper sitting on the ground with a gaping wound in the back region of his neck/shoulder, as residents assist him.
The video shows a male wrapping a t-shirt around Cooper’s neck, presumably to cover the wound and stop the bleeding.
He was then told to lay down, which he did.
Emergency officials responded to the incident at about 2:12 a.m.
Cooper was reportedly wounded by a known suspect who is currently in police custody, according to sources.
The chopping is the second violent incident to have occurred in Anse Ger this week.
On Tuesday, Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Nicholas Jn. Baptiste, 26, was shot dead in the vicinity of the Anse Ger Secondary School.
Micoud fire personnel responded to the scene at 9:52 a.m.
Reports indicate that Jn. Baptiste was gunned down by a known suspect, stemming from a feud.
It is not yet known if the suspect in the shooting has been arrested.
According to officials, 47 homicides have been recorded in Saint Lucia so far this year.
Headline News
- UK PM Boris Johnson visits Saint Lucia December 26, 2019 11:22 PM
- UPDATE: Man shot in Babonneau on Christmas Day December 26, 2019 9:42 PM
- City of Dallas won’t be held liable for Botham Jean’s death, judge rules December 26, 2019 7:41 PM
- Two men injured in Cul de Sac accident December 26, 2019 7:20 PM
- Gros Islet men injured after motorcycle collides with SUV December 26, 2019 5:09 PM
- Earthquake rocks Saint Lucia, Dominica and Martinique: report December 26, 2019 4:53 PM
- Woman injured in Boxing Day accident on Bridge Street, Castries December 26, 2019 4:01 PM
- Stabbing, shooting and chopping incidents in Saint Lucia reported on Christmas Day December 26, 2019 3:14 PM
- More Christmas accidents: Motorcycle collides with pedestrian December 26, 2019 2:47 PM