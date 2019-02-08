Man charged in Vieux Fort homicide appears in court

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, February 7, 2019, 20-year-old Miguel Soumere of Bruceville, Vieux Fort was formally charged for causing the death of 30-year-old, Melvin George on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Vieux Fort.

Soumere was charged for the offence of murder, contrary to Section 85 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013.

He was taken to the Second District Court for a bail hearing, where he was remanded into custody. He is expected to return before the court on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, for case management.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to thank the members of public who were instrumental in bringing a resolution to this matter.

EARLIER STORY: Vieux Fort shooting victim charged for killing man at fisheries complex



Police have charged 20-year-old Miguel Soumere for the execution-style killing of Melvin Romanus George at the Vieux Fisheries Complex last month.

Police said Soumere was charged on Thursday shortly after he was released from hospital. He had been admitted after he was shot in his face in Bruceville, Vieux Fort after 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2019, allegedly by his cousin, Irvin Julian, aka ‘Block Chest’, who has been charged for attempted murder.

According to reports, the gunshot fragments damaged Soumere’s right eye and exited his nose.

Soumere remains in police custody in relation to the killing of George who was shot in the back of head, by a lone gunman wearing a ‘hoodie, while cleaning fish on Jan. 25, 2019.

There has been a series of shooting in Vieux Fort in recent weeks.

On January 24, Jahmil Pierre was shot and injured in Bruceville and was hospitalised.