Man charged in Northern Ireland with rape of two-week-old baby

(THE IRISH TIMES) — A 25-year-old man appeared in Armagh Magistrates Court (Northern Ireland, UK) this week charged with the rape and causing grievous body harm with intent to a two-week-old baby.

The alleged incident occurred on September 29th in Annalong, Co Down. It is understood the baby remains in the paediatric unit of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children having been treated initially in the Southern Trust.

The accused made a brief appearance in court where the charges were read out to him before he was remanded into custody at Maghaberry prison.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 10th.

A PSNI spokesperson told The Irish Times: “Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating an incident in which an infant from the Annalong area sustained a number of serious injuries, charged a 25-year-old man with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent.”