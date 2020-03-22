Man charged in connection with Bexon double murder

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — A man who was suspected of shooting three people in Marc, Bexon — killing two — has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police said Reuben Mainval, also known as Reuben Mangal, of Marc, Bexon, was on Friday, March 20, 2020, charged for causing the death of 37-year-old Mosiah Soolal on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Marc, Bexon.

He was also charged for the attempted murder of a 27-year-old male in the same incident.

It is expected that Mainval will be charged for causing the death of 78-year-old Joseph Nicholas, the stepfather of Soolal, if and when police gather enough evidence, according to sources.

All three men were shot at a Marc residence on the same evening of Sunday, March 15.

Reports indicate that shortly after Soolal and his 27-year-old friend were hospitalised for gunshot wounds, the suspect took Nicholas’ life.

Soolal eventually succumbed to his injuries.

According to police sources, the incident stemmed from a dispute over stolen goats.

Police said Mainval was arrested during an early-morning operation, conducted by the Special Patrol Group of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Marc, Bexon — days after the lawmen posted a bulletin and photos of Mainval (without putting his name) on their Facebook page, asking the public to assist in locating him.

Mainval is currently remanded in custody, police said.

