Man charged for licking ice cream in copycat video: police

(WFTV) – Just days after police tracked down the teenage girl who licked Blue Bell ice cream and returned it to a Walmart freezer in a stomach-churning viral video, a 36-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars for copying her actions, authorities said.

According to WAFB-TV, Lenise Martin III was arrested Saturday after a video appeared to show him licking and sticking his finger in ice cream before reshelving it at a Belle Rose grocery store, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Although Martin said he bought the tainted ice cream and showed his receipt to a store clerk, he now faces charges of tampering with property and unlawful posting of criminal activity, WAFB reported.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman called the incident “atrocious” and warned others against tampering with food.

“It is illegal,” the spokesman told WAFB. “It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

A judge is expected to set bond for Martin on Monday, WAFB reported.

