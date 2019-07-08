Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC., July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, breaks, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Man charged for licking ice cream in copycat video: police

By WFTV
July 8, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share136
136 Shares

(WFTV) – Just days after police tracked down the teenage girl who licked Blue Bell ice cream and returned it to a Walmart freezer in a stomach-churning viral video, a 36-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars for copying her actions, authorities said.

According to WAFB-TV, Lenise Martin III was arrested Saturday after a video appeared to show him licking and sticking his finger in ice cream before reshelving it at a Belle Rose grocery store, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Although Martin said he bought the tainted ice cream and showed his receipt to a store clerk, he now faces charges of tampering with property and unlawful posting of criminal activity, WAFB reported.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman called the incident “atrocious” and warned others against tampering with food.

“It is illegal,” the spokesman told WAFB. “It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

A judge is expected to set bond for Martin on Monday, WAFB reported.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share136
136 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.