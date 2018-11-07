Man charged for killing “longtime childhood friend” in Monchy

Share This On:

(SNO) — The man who reportedly killed his friend during a fight in Monchy over the weekend has been formally charged.

Jason Charles, 33, of Monchy, Gros Islet was charged on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for murdering his intoxicated friend, Delan Evans, of Ravine Ma-Cock, Monchy on Saturday, Nov. 3, according to reliable sources.

Charles, who was formally charged in the presence of his lawyer Stanley Felix, is expected to appear in court today or tomorrow for a bail hearing.

According to a press release issued by the police’s Press & Public Relations Department, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at about 9:05 p.m. officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station responded to a report of a suspected homicide at Ravine Ma-Cock, Monchy.

“On arrival, officers were informed that a twenty seven (27) year old male, identified as Delan Evans of Ravine Ma-Cock, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, after allegedly sustaining a stab wound. Delan Evans was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner…. One individual is currently in police custody in relation to this incident,” the police said in the release.

That individual in custody is Charles, who was the deceased man’s “longtime childhood friend”, residents had told HTSNews4orce.

According to initial reports, Evans, who was originally from Choiseul, sustained stab wounds to the left side of his chest during the fight that occurred at his girlfriend’s residence.

“It is believed that he (Evans) was in a fight with a male friend (Charles) of his. Apparently he (Evans) was intoxicated through alcohol and during the fight the friend grabbed something and struck him with it,” one of the sources had told St. Lucia News Online.

The friend (Charles) reported himself to the police station on Sunday morning, Nov. 4.

Another source said: “There was indeed a fight. The friend (suspect) has injuries to his body.”

It is alleged that Charles was bitten by Evans during the tussle.

Emergency personnel were alerted at 8:50 p.m. and Evans was transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Residents said Evans was a “very troublesome” individual when intoxicated by alcohol. They further told reporters that he would curse and become very disrespectful when drunk.