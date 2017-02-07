Man charged for killing father in Pavee

A 26-year-old man charged with killing his father, appeared in the Gros Islet Magistrate’s Court today.
Ezra Smith is accused of stabbing his father, 51-year-old Charles Augustin, at their Pavee, Castries residence on Friday, Feb. 3.
A post mortem revealed that Augustin died as a result of hemorrhagic shock secondary to stab wound to the left chest, according to a police press release.
