COURTS
Man charged for killing father in Pavee

By SNO Staff
February 7, 2017
Ezra Smith being taken to court today.

A 26-year-old man charged with killing his father, appeared in the Gros Islet Magistrate’s Court today.

Ezra Smith is accused of stabbing his father, 51-year-old Charles Augustin, at their Pavee, Castries residence on Friday, Feb. 3.

A post mortem revealed that Augustin died as a result of hemorrhagic shock secondary to stab wound to the left chest, according to a police press release.

Charles Augustin (inset) died after being stabbed allegedly by one of his sons.

4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    February 7, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    Now the court should see he mentally challenged

  2. busybee
    February 7, 2017 at 5:41 PM

    WHAT A SHAME, MAY YOU REST IN PEACE ..... and if the accuser is mentally ill, why isn't he getting some help. Why are they jailing him? SMH.......

  3. Big confusion
    February 7, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    RIP my methodist school mate ,knew him from stage one

  4. gg
    February 7, 2017 at 4:58 PM

    Where is the boy mother ? Is he mentally ill or what ?

